Disabled pensioner threatened and abused and windows shot at during terrifying 'mistaken identity' attack on Wigan home

It is thought a gun was fired at the address in Gathurst Lane, Shevington, stones were thrown, shattering windows and a group of men shouted at the 79-year-old to pay up the money he owed them in what his daughter says was clearly a case of mistaken identity.

Gillian Hope was at home on Gathurst Lane, Shevington,caring for her ailing father on December 22 when at around 10.15pm when there was knocking at the front door which she first ignored because it was late but it got louder and then the house’s front window was put through.

The attack took place at a home on Gathurst Lane in Shevington

She said: “Glass was everywhere and I could see the front window had been been smashed, but at this point I don't know the extent of what had happened, so I went to the front door and saw a white Range Rover parked on the pavement outside our home with its lights on.

“I didn't know if the person/persons responsible was still around the property so I ran into the back lounge to call the police and my husband

“While on to the police, my dad had made his way to the front door.

“I ran to my dad, who by this point had opened the door and saw three white men in our drive shouting, punching at the air and swearing at my dad ordering him to ‘pay the ******* money back we owed’.

“I pushed my dad out the way, grabbed the keys and locked the front door as fast as I could.

“I've never seen anyone looking so angry and terrifying.”

“I safely got my dad back into the lounge and sat him down then went back to the front door to see what was happening and at this point I saw the white Range Rover again at the front of the house with the men in the back seats.

“I ran back to my dad and sat with him shaking until I heard another knock at the door. Thankfully this time it was the police.

“We discovered, after stepping outside, that our downstairs front lounge window had been shot at nine times and my bedroom window shot twice.

“Stones had been thrown through the lounge window and they'd smashed the mirror too.

“We believe this was a planned and targeted attack.

“We are innocent victims.

“We owe money to no-one.

"We have never done any harm to anyone and we aren't involved with drugs so we can only presume these three men and their driver have mistakenly targeted the wrong home.

“This attack on us has left us petrified, and shocked. My disabled dad is 79 years old.

“These men have still not been caught.

“We can't stress enough to all of you, stay safe, stay vigilant and make sure your property is secure at all times.

"Do not answer your door to anyone you don't know especially at night.

“We'd hate for anyone to go through anything as traumatic as what we've just gone through.”

Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police for a comment.

