It is thought 12 graves at Gidlow Cemetery were targeted on Saturday night, with one letter painted onto each headstone to form a racial slur.

A grave dedicated to several nuns was also damaged with graffiti.

A pixelated photograph of the graves damaged with racist graffiti at Gidlow Cemetery

Kimberley Dainty posted a photograph of the graffiti in a widely-shared Facebook post on Monday morning.

She said: “What is wrong with people at all, seriously? I’m sharing it as I have loved ones in that cemetery and I know quite a few of my friends have loved ones in there as well. I will be going down later to check. Some sick, disgusting people in this world!”

Kimberley and several other people went to the cemetery on Monday to clean up the graffiti.

She said the police and Wigan Council had been made aware of the damage.

A council spokesperson said “We were made aware of offensive graffiti sprayed on graves at Gidlow Cemetery over the bank holiday weekend.

“Our sincere gratitude goes to the members of the public who acted to clean this off before our team was able to attend.

“We take reports of racist and discriminatory graffiti very seriously and will continue to work with the police to tackle this inexcusable crime.”

Kimberley’s Facebook post received a huge response from people shocked by what had happened, including some concerned that the graves of their loved ones could be among those affected.

James Marsh wrote: “I tried to report this soon as I saw it, the small office was closed due to bank holiday. I shared the picture as it was vile, disgusting and I was angry that a low life scum could do this to someone’s grave. Thank you for cleaning them and hopefully something is done going forward.”