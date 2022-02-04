Dispersal order placed on Wigan borough retail park to thwart boy racers

Dispersal powers have been authorised so that officers can break up any anti-social "boy racer" gatherings in and around the Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh.

GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley had received information that a car meet was due to take place over the weekend of February 5 and 6.

They say that recent similar events have attracted hundreds of vehicles from across the North West, with a number of attendees "driving in a dangerous, careless or inconsiderate manner, putting local road users at risk."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the dispersal order area marked out in black

A spokesperson said: "Significant concerns have also been raised by residents due to noise nuisance. We are therefore taking this action in response to concerns from the community to ensure the safety of local people and to reduce anti-social behaviour.

"Additional officers will be deployed during the duration of the operation and some access points to the Parsonage Retail Park may be temporarily restricted during the evening period.

"We will be taking enforcement action in relation to the anti-social use of any vehicles and where necessary we will seize them using powers under the Police Reform Act 2002."

Dispersal Powers have been authorised for the area of Leigh pictured on the map and they will be in force between 7am Saturday February 5 and 7am Monday February 7.

The order gives police extra arresting powers

The powers under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 allow officers, if required, to direct any person in a public place within the designated area to leave and not return during the period in question. Failing to comply with the direction is a criminal offence and liable to result in arrest.