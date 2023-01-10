News you can trust since 1853
Distinctive car decorated with pig silhouettes has been stolen in Wigan borough

Wigan residents are being urged to keep an eye out for a distinctive vehicle decorated with pig silhouettes that has been stolen in the borough.

By Charles Graham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 7:44am

The Land Rover, bearing the registration DA51 TXK, was snatched from the Atherton area, officers from GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley revealed on social media.

A spokesperson said: “If you have any information please ring 101 and quote crime number CRI/06LL/0000621/23.”

The van which was snatched in Atherton