Dog owner arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after police officers break into hot car in Wigan

Officers were called by concerned members of the public who had seen the dog being locked in the boot of a car in Appley Bridge on Wednesday.

When they arrived, they could hear the dog and it sounded distressed, but they became even more concerned when it fell silent.

A spokesman for Ormskirk and Rural West Lancs Police said: "Fearing for the dog's life, officers forced entry to the vehicle and recovered the animal which was immediately transported to a vet for treatment for heat exposure and dehydration.

Police shared this picture on a Facebook post about the incident

"The owner returned to the vehicle approximately two hours after leaving it and was arrested for animal cruelty.

"Today's temperature in Appley Bridge was 24 degrees Celsius but it was 10 degrees higher inside the vehicle, even after the windows had been smashed. Thanks to the public raising the alarm and actions of officers at scene, we are expecting the dog to make a full recovery and will be taking what action we can against the owner."