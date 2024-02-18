News you can trust since 1853
Domestic abuse: long wait for Wigan trial over allegations of controlling and coercive behaviour

A man who denies domestic abuse charges in Wigan will have to wait until the autumn of next year before the case comes to trial.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
James Williams, 50, of Chaseley Gardens, Skelmorlie, Paisley, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court to plead not guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman between October 1 last year and January 9 and threatening a woman with a kitchen knife on January 7.

A trial date of October 28 2025 was set at the same court, with a pre-trial preparation hearing scheduled for April 10 this year.

He is on bail before then.