Domestic abuse: long wait for Wigan trial over allegations of controlling and coercive behaviour
A man who denies domestic abuse charges in Wigan will have to wait until the autumn of next year before the case comes to trial.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
James Williams, 50, of Chaseley Gardens, Skelmorlie, Paisley, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court to plead not guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman between October 1 last year and January 9 and threatening a woman with a kitchen knife on January 7.
A trial date of October 28 2025 was set at the same court, with a pre-trial preparation hearing scheduled for April 10 this year.
He is on bail before then.