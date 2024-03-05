Domestic abuse: Wigan man accused of almost a year of controlling and coercive behaviour
A provisional trial date has been scheduled for a 37-year-old Wigan man facing domestic abuse charges.
Jamie Ascroft, of Levens Place, Ince, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge accused of controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named woman between February 1 last year and January 26 this year and also to assaulting her by inflicting actual bodily harm on November 15.
He has yet to enter pleas but should he deny the charges a trial will take place on July 24.