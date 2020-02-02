Donations pour in to replace mountain rescue team's gear stolen from car in Wigan

Vital equipment used to help save lives was stolen when a thief broke into a car in Wigan.

Jackets, a radio and waterproofs were taken from the vehicle owned by a volunteer from Bolton Mountain Rescue Team on Thursday night.

In a Facebook post appealing to the thief, the charity said: "The equipment is used almost weekly to help people injured and in distress. It's clearly marked 'mountain rescue' so isn't much use to you.

"Maybe you want to return it. Perhaps you would like to hand it in? Do get in touch. It'll cost us £2,500 to replace."

A later post revealed that more than £1,800 has since been donated by the public to help pay for replacement items.

The team said: "Thank you everyone. The generosity and public-spiritedness of so many of you restores our faith in humanity when compared to the actions of one thief. It costs £40,000 each year to run BMRT so your donations will make a massive difference."

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police on 101, quoting FWIN490 of January 31.

Donations can still be made via Bolton Mountain Rescue Team's Facebook page.