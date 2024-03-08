Double attack: Wigan man awaits fate after assaults admission
A Wigan 32-year-old has admitted attacking the same woman twice just days apart.
Carly Jackson, of Chapel Street, Pemberton, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to assaulting Suzanne Thomas causing her actual bodily harm on February 25 and then assaulting her by beating on February 27.
The case was adjourned pending the preparation of pre-sentence reports.
Jackson was released on conditional bail until she learns her fate at the same court on April 11.