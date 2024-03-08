Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan 32-year-old has admitted attacking the same woman twice just days apart.

Carly Jackson, of Chapel Street, Pemberton, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to assaulting Suzanne Thomas causing her actual bodily harm on February 25 and then assaulting her by beating on February 27.

The case was adjourned pending the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

