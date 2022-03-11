Benjamin Devlin, 26, had previously stood in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court accused of causing Leticia Cook and Stefan Gradwell grievous bodily harm in Wigan last July 14.

An inmate of HMP Berwyn, he has now appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to learn that his trial will begin on June 20.

Bolton Crown Court

It it scheduled to last for four days.