Trial date set for Wigan man accused of two serious assaults

A trial date has been set for a Wigan man who denies inflicting serious assaults on two people.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 11th March 2022, 2:02 pm

Benjamin Devlin, 26, had previously stood in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court accused of causing Leticia Cook and Stefan Gradwell grievous bodily harm in Wigan last July 14.

Read More

Read More
Worrying rise in coronavirus cases across Wigan

An inmate of HMP Berwyn, he has now appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to learn that his trial will begin on June 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bolton Crown Court

It it scheduled to last for four days.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.