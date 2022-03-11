Trial date set for Wigan man accused of two serious assaults
A trial date has been set for a Wigan man who denies inflicting serious assaults on two people.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 2:02 pm
Benjamin Devlin, 26, had previously stood in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court accused of causing Leticia Cook and Stefan Gradwell grievous bodily harm in Wigan last July 14.
An inmate of HMP Berwyn, he has now appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to learn that his trial will begin on June 20.
It it scheduled to last for four days.