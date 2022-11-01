It’s an important milestone whereby GMP now has more than 1,100 such staff in the FCC: the highest number in its history.

The news comes after the announcement on October 28 that GMP had been removed by His Majesty’s Inspectorate from special measures and is no longer required to be in the Inspectorate’s engage monitoring process.

GMP now has 1,100 call handlers - the highest in its history

Improvements continue to be made across the force andbosses say that in the FCC the journey has been transformative.

In terms of national performance, GMP is now in the top 10 of force performance for 999 answer times, and eighth nationally in terms of percentage of calls answered in under 10 seconds.

The force says that welcoming the newest recruits is a further sign of continued investment in call handling and means that GMP can continue to meet demand – getting response officers out quicker to the callers who need them the most.

A spokesperson said: “Welcoming the new recruits further demonstrates GMP is more committed than ever to bolstering its ranks and providing the highest level of service to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And it's never been a better time to join the FCC.

"There are roles available in call handling, crime recording, customer enquiry and radio dispatch.