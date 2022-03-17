Dozens of drivers stopped for motoring offences in one day - outside Wigan police station!
A Wigan police crackdown on motoring offences snared almost 50 drivers in one day.
By Charles Graham
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 12:05 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 12:07 pm
And the shamed motorists found themselves stopped practically outside the town’s police headquarters.
Robin Park Road was the focus of enforcement activity based on information locals had given police about driving there.
And a total of 46 traffic offences were recorded and two vehicles seized.
A traffic unit spokesperson said: “Report issues or concerns with anti-social driving in your area by contacting us online so we can take action where you live, too.”