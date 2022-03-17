Dozens of drivers stopped for motoring offences in one day - outside Wigan police station!

Police catching culprits on Robin Park Road

And the shamed motorists found themselves stopped practically outside the town’s police headquarters.

Robin Park Road was the focus of enforcement activity based on information locals had given police about driving there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And a total of 46 traffic offences were recorded and two vehicles seized.

A traffic unit spokesperson said: “Report issues or concerns with anti-social driving in your area by contacting us online so we can take action where you live, too.”