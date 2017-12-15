Drink-driver crashed into a parked van

A man has been banned from getting behind the wheel after crashing into a parked vehicle while nearly double the legal drink-drive limit.

Wigan And Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard police were called when a Volkswagen Jetta hit a Ford Transit van parked on Springfield Road at 6.30pm on Saturday, September 23.

Both vehicles were damaged but no-one was hurt.

The car was being driven by Ryan Dunleavy, 28, of Perth Avenue, Ince, who stopped at the scene of the collision and spoke to the police.

The court heard he was breathalysed at the road and police station and gave a reading of 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit for driving is 35mgs.

Dunleavy pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before the court yesterday.

Kevin Liston, defending, said Dunleavy had a few drinks and thought he was okay to drive.

He was insured, swapped details with the owner of the van and co-operated with the police.

Mr Liston said Dunleavy was in a stable relationship and has a child, with another due be born next year.

District Judge Mark Hadfield told Dunleavy the case was aggravated by his alcohol reading being nearly double the legal limit and the collision.

He ordered Dunleavy to pay a £120 fine, £85 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Dunleavy was also disqualified from driving for 20 months.

That can be reduced to 15 months if he successfully completes a driver rehabilitation course.