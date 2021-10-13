Drink-driving Wigan scooter rider given 20-month ban

Wigan and Leigh court

Robert Bentham, 40, of Church Street, Orrell, had 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100mls of breath when he was riding the scooter on Orrell Road on July 7. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court and was given a 20-month driving ban, which can be reduced if he completes a rehabilitation course.