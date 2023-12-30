News you can trust since 1853
Driver arrested by police during plain-clothes operation in Wigan

Police on a plain-clothes operation in Wigan arrested a motorist on suspicion of driving offences.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Dec 2023, 07:21 GMT
They also seized the vehicle during Friday night’s operation in Platt Bridge.

A police spokesman said: “Your local neighbourhood officers have been on a plain clothes operation tonight in the Platt Bridge area.

Police seized a car after arresting its driver on suspicion of motoring offences
"During this time they have spotted a vehicle driving with no insurance. Further checks revealed that the driver was disqualified, and he was subsequently arrested for the offences – the vehicle was seized.”