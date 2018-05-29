Driver crashed into heavily pregnant woman and fled the scene

A man has been banned from driving after a crash which left a heavily pregnant woman needing hospital care.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard Emanuel Tica, 25, was driving a Ford Focus which was in a collision with an Audi on the slip road at junction four of the M58 in Skelmersdale on January 3.

Shazia Aslam, prosecuting, said he got out of the car initially but “panicked” and left when pregnant Katie Reed, a passenger in the Audi, became “hysterical”.

She was taken to hospital and kept in overnight, before being discharged the next day with pain in her lower back.

Police enquiries revealed Tica only had a provisional driving licence and was not insured.

Martin Jones, defending, said it was a “very minor collision” where the Audi stopped suddenly at a roundabout and Tica’s car bumped into it.

He said Tica stopped at the scene for up to 10 minutes and spoke to Audi driver Ian Williamson, who told him everything was okay and he could leave.

Tica, originally from Romania, was using a friend’s car and did not realise the driver has to be insured in UK law, as opposed to the vehicle as in Romania, he said.

Tica, of Rose Crescent, Skelmersdale, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident, failing to report the accident, driving

without a licence and driving without third party insurance.

He was fined a total of £690, disqualified from driving for 12 months and told to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.