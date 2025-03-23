Driver cut from bus wreckage after Leigh head-on crash
A motorist has also been arrested in connection with the smash which happened on St Helens Road at around 12.50am today (Sunday March 23).
Both the bus and a Nissan Juke were badly damaged but, thankfully, no-one was injured.
Fire crews from Atherton and the nearby Leigh station were called to the scene because the male driver of the bus was unable to get out of his cab.
There were no passengers on board at the time.
Atherton watch manager Lewis Cross said: “It was a pretty serious collision and both vehicles were in bad shape so it was lucky that no-one was hurt.
"We attended because there were reports of leaking fuel and a driver being trapped. When we got there the bus driver was stuck and we had to use cutting gear to force open the door to free him.
"We were there for about 40 minutes.”
The road was closed for a period while the rescue took place and the wrecked vehicles were removed from the carriageway.
The driver of the Nissan was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath sample.