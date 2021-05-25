Driver stopped by police in Wigan was in possession of drugs
The motorist was dealt with for various traffic offences and possession of controlled drugs after being pulled over in Beech Hill
A driver stopped by police was in possession of drugs.
Officers from Ince neighbourhood team pulled over the car in Beech Hill on Sunday (May 23) and it was seized due to having no insurance.
The driver was dealt with for various traffic offences and a drug offence.
Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) Wigan district tweeted: "Vehicle stopped in Beech Hill by the Ince neighbourhood team, and seized due to having no insurance. Driver dealt with for various traffic offences and possession of controlled drugs."
