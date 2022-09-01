Driving ban and unpaid work for Wigan motorist who failed to give breath sample
A Wigan motorist who failed to provide a sample of breath for analysis by the police has been disqualified from driving for two years.
By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:30 pm
Scott Johnson, 40, of Darlington Street East, Scholes, pleaded guilty to not giving a sample of breath when requested on February 16.
The bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court imposed a 24-month driving ban and a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.
Johnson must pay £95 to fund victim services and £85 towards prosecution costs.