Driving ban and unpaid work for Wigan motorist who failed to give breath sample

A Wigan motorist who failed to provide a sample of breath for analysis by the police has been disqualified from driving for two years.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:30 pm

Scott Johnson, 40, of Darlington Street East, Scholes, pleaded guilty to not giving a sample of breath when requested on February 16.

The bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court imposed a 24-month driving ban and a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Johnson must pay £95 to fund victim services and £85 towards prosecution costs.