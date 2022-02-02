Driving ban for Wigan off-road biker
A young man who committed a number of offences while riding an off-road motorbike down a Wigan street has been disqualifed from driving for a year.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 7:56 am
Kallan Jones, 26, of Drummond Square, Scholes, stood before borough justices to admit he rode the vehicle without due care and attention while uninsured, unlicensed and without wearing a helmet, on Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall, on August 27 last year. A further charge that he damaged another vehicle in doing so.
As well as the road ban, Jones must also pay a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £239.