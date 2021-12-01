Drug dealing suspect arrested in Wigan town centre
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-dealing in Wigan.
More than 100 wraps of a suspected illegal substance, cash and measuring equipment were seized when officers pounced in Standishgate on Tuesday November 30.
A vehicle, illegally parked on a taxi rank, was also confiscated after what officers from GMP Wigan West called a "good spot" of suspect behaviour by PC Lamb of the Scholes Neighbourhood Team.
The unnamed man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.
