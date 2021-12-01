Drug dealing suspect arrested in Wigan town centre

More than 100 wraps of a suspected illegal substance, cash and measuring equipment were seized when officers pounced in Standishgate on Tuesday November 30.

A vehicle, illegally parked on a taxi rank, was also confiscated after what officers from GMP Wigan West called a "good spot" of suspect behaviour by PC Lamb of the Scholes Neighbourhood Team.

The unnamed man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Just some of the suspected drug wraps seized

The illegally parked car on Standishgate which helped to arouse suspicion