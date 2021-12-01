Drug dealing suspect arrested in Wigan town centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-dealing in Wigan.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 8:14 am

More than 100 wraps of a suspected illegal substance, cash and measuring equipment were seized when officers pounced in Standishgate on Tuesday November 30.

A vehicle, illegally parked on a taxi rank, was also confiscated after what officers from GMP Wigan West called a "good spot" of suspect behaviour by PC Lamb of the Scholes Neighbourhood Team.

The unnamed man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Just some of the suspected drug wraps seized

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

The illegally parked car on Standishgate which helped to arouse suspicion
Cash seized which officers are currently treating as "proceeds of crime"