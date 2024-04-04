Drug-driver: Wigan motorist for being under influence of cannabis at seaside resort
A Wigan motorist has been banned from the road for 40 months after he was caught drug-driving in Southport.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Hockey, 37, of Kimberley Place, Ashton, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to driving a vehicle down Duke Street at the resort last June 30 while under the influence of cannabis and also while having no licence nor insurance.
He also pleaded guilty to cocaine possession on the same occasion.
As well as the disqualification from driving, Hockey must also pay £357 in fines, costs and a victim services surcharge.