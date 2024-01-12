Drug treatment programme for Wigan thief who threatened two people
A community punishment has been handed down to a Wigan 59-year-old who menacing two people and committed theft.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peter Rosbotham, of Linney Square, Scholes, appeared before Manchester magistrates to admit to using threatening and/or abusive behaviour against Amanda Greenwood and Luke Burrows on September 24 last year and, on the same day, to stealing £25 worth of food items from a Wigan Iceland store.
The bench ordered that he complete 35 days of rehabilitation activities, attend a drug treatment programme and pay a £120 fine and £85 costs.