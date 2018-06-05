Drunk sunk his teeth into Wigan police officer's leg

A drunk man has been spared jail despite assaulting a Wigan police officer who was trying to arrest him.

Michael Reachill grabbed an officer by the throat and bit him on the leg during a prolonged struggle.

In a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, the 42-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty, and was handed a suspended prison term for his crime.

The incident unfolded when police were called to reports of a domestic incident at a property in Alderley Road, Hindley, on April 22.

On arrival, they found a woman visibly upset and Reachill behaving in what was described as a confrontational manner.

He pushed past one of the officers, shouting “get out of my ******* way.”

PC Irvine moved to take him into custody for a breach of the peace, but Reachill resisted arrest and a struggle ensued.

He then grabbed the constable by the neck and pushed him into a garden fence, a move which PC Irvine later revealed made him fear for his own safety.

He defended himself by striking Reachill on the face in a bid to break free.

PC Irvine was reported as saying: “Once he grabbed me by the throat, he crossed the line.”

The entire time the struggle was happening, the officer was still trying to handcuff Reachill.

When the pair ended up on the floor, PC Irvine called for back-up.

It was then that Reachill sank his teeth into the officer’s leg, before he was overpowered and placed in handcuffs.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, PC Irvine said: “I come to work to assist victims of crime.

“I do not expect to become one when I clock on.”

He added: “This male is a bully.”

The court was told that Reachill, who lives in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport, had been drinking the night before the assault and had also stopped taking medication for a personality disorder.

A probation worker told justices that Reachill said he did not remember the incident, but accepted what he had done and felt embarrassed when shown body-cam footage of the event.

“He struggles with his emotions and gets very angry,” the probation worker said.

Reachill’s solicitor Gavin Clarke added that despite his client’s lack of recollection, he had “shown genuine remorse throughout” and was also seeking help for his mental health issues.

Reachill was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

He must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay fines totalling £235.