Byron Garner, of Mayfield Road, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to assaulting PC Alexander McNamee, on November 14 last year during the course of the officer's duties in Skelmersdale.

The hearing was told that he had previously assaulted another Skelmersdale constable in October 2021.

And when this latest offence was committed, Garner was the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge imposed by West Glamorgan magistrates in January 2022 for being drunk and disorderly in Swansea.