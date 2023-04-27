Drunken man put on alcohol treatment programme after second police assault conviction
A drunken young Up Holland man's community punishment will include an alcoholism treatment programme after he attacked a police officer for the second time.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Byron Garner, of Mayfield Road, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to assaulting PC Alexander McNamee, on November 14 last year during the course of the officer's duties in Skelmersdale.
The hearing was told that he had previously assaulted another Skelmersdale constable in October 2021.
And when this latest offence was committed, Garner was the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge imposed by West Glamorgan magistrates in January 2022 for being drunk and disorderly in Swansea.