Duo deny drug supply charges

Mark Brickley, 35, of Tarleton Avenue, and 24-year-old Benjamin Southern, of Gloucester Street, stood before a Bolton judge to deny possessing cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis with intent to supply on April 4 2019.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.