Duo deny drug supply charges

Two Atherton men have denied drug peddling charges.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 3:02 pm

Mark Brickley, 35, of Tarleton Avenue, and 24-year-old Benjamin Southern, of Gloucester Street, stood before a Bolton judge to deny possessing cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis with intent to supply on April 4 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

They were bailed until their trial set for June 14 2022.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

Two Atherton men have denied drug peddling charges