Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Digmoor Road at around 9pm on Thursday (June 29).

The teenager’s family said he was “working towards being a car mechanic, with his whole life ahead of him”.

28-year-old Felipe Figueiredo was charged with Dylan’s murder two weeks ago.

Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Over the weeks, detectives have reviewed CCTV footage, spoke with residents and followed up a number of enquiries.

They now want to speak to a number of motorists who passed the scene in the moments prior to the altercation, “even if only to confirm that they do not have any information of note”.

Det Chief Insp Andrew Fallows, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Whilst a man has been charged, our investigation is very much ongoing to establish as much information as possible about the circumstances leading to Dylan’s tragic death.

“Our ask is that if you were in the area on the evening of June 29 and saw something, even if you believe it to be insignificant – please get in touch and let us decide.

“Likewise if you live locally or were travelling in the area and haven’t already been spoken to, please contact us”.

Officers are also interested in hearing from any residents in the area surrounding Digmoor road who may have captured either party on CCTV.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 1526 of June 29.

Dashcam footage also be submitted HERE.