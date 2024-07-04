Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An elderly man was beaten around the head with a bike chain and pushed into a canal during a violent robbery.

Police have released details of the incident, which happened on the Bridgewater Canal in Leigh. They said the victim’s helmet, which bore the brunt of the blows, probably saved his life.

Officers were called just before 4.30pm on Saturday, June 8. Despite being seriously injured, the victim - described as an elderly man in his late 70s – managed to climb out of the canal into which he’d been pushed and was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General view of Bridgewater Canal, Leigh branch (library pic)

After extensive CCTV enquiries, detectives believe that a man dressed in all black clothing pulled in front of the victim on his own bike, stopping the victim who was riding his bike at the time.

The man tried to pull the victim’s bike away from him. After the victim held onto his bike, he was assaulted and suffered a number of blows to the head with a bike chain before getting pushed into the canal. The victim’s bike was taken from him.

Det Sgt Victoria Smith, of GMP’s Wigan district, said: “I believe that the victim’s helmet saved his life that day and took the brunt of the hits to his head.

“It must have been so terrifying for the victim, who felt completely defenceless. After being pushed into the canal, the victim used all the strength he had to climb out of the canal whilst suffering from his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident happened in broad daylight on what is usually a very busy route used by cyclists, joggers and dog walkers so we are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything or who has any information to come forwards to us.

“After speaking to the victim, we think that the suspect was wearing a balaclava that had a skull on the face, if you saw anything matching this description on 8 June 2024. Please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 2088 of 8/6/24