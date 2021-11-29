Elderly man seriously hurt after being hit with metal bar in 'vicious attack' in Wigan

The man, who is in his late 60s, answered a knock at the door of the property on Warrington Road, Ince, at around 9pm on Saturday.

Police say he was immediately assaulted with a metal bar, causing serious injuries, and he remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Detectives investigating what happened have now released body-cam images of a man they want to speak to about the assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to this man

After being called to reports of a disturbance, officers found a suspect when they arrived, but he managed to escape after a brief struggle.

They are now appealing for help to find the man as they continue to investigate. No arrests have yet been made.

Det Con David Law, from Wigan CID, said: "This was a vicious attack on an elderly and vulnerable man who was unable to defend himself.

"We would now like to speak to the man in these images. If anyone has any information that could help us to identify this man, please get in touch with police."

An image of the man caught on a body-worn camera

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at www.gmp.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident log 3002 of November 27.