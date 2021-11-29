Elderly man seriously hurt after being hit with metal bar in 'vicious attack' in Wigan
An "elderly and vulnerable" man was attacked with a metal bar when he answered the door at a house in Wigan.
The man, who is in his late 60s, answered a knock at the door of the property on Warrington Road, Ince, at around 9pm on Saturday.
Police say he was immediately assaulted with a metal bar, causing serious injuries, and he remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Detectives investigating what happened have now released body-cam images of a man they want to speak to about the assault.
After being called to reports of a disturbance, officers found a suspect when they arrived, but he managed to escape after a brief struggle.
They are now appealing for help to find the man as they continue to investigate. No arrests have yet been made.
Det Con David Law, from Wigan CID, said: "This was a vicious attack on an elderly and vulnerable man who was unable to defend himself.
"We would now like to speak to the man in these images. If anyone has any information that could help us to identify this man, please get in touch with police."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at www.gmp.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident log 3002 of November 27.
