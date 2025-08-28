The family of a Wigan 26-year-old who died after collapsing in a police cell say he was seen “swallowing something” during his arrest.

With the young man’s funeral taking place in Pemberton tomorrow (Friday August 29), campaigners have ramped up pressure on investigators looking into the circumstances which led to the tragedy.

Ellis had been arrested on suspicion of attempted drug-dealing at The Britannia Hotel in Standish on the evening of July 31 and was taken to Wigan Police HQ on Robin Park Road.

During the small hours he was found collapsed in his cell and en route to hospital went into cardiac arrest, and died two days later with loved ones at his side.

Ellis Rocks in his last photograph with mum Paula Wilkie

Since then the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an inquiry and two police officers are being investigated over alleged gross misconduct.

A further three are under investigation for potential breaches of police standards of professional behaviour at the level of misconduct.

A social media post by Justice for Ellis reads: “Ellis Rocks was a fit and healthy 26-year-old man with a full life ahead of him.

"Whilst he was being arrested, Ellis was seen to have swallowed something and taken to Wigan police station not the hospital.

"Ellis was then booked and asked if he had taken anything to which he had admitted. Still nothing was followed up, yet he was put into a cell with no CCTV.”

The post says Ellis was found in his cell at 2.30am having suffered a seizure and on the way to hospital he suffered a massive cardiac arrest and was technically dead for between 20 to 40 minutes although paramedics manged to restart his heart.

However he was put into a coma and died on August 3.

The IOPC stresses the inquiry does not mean disciplinary proceedings will automatically follow. A spokesperson said: "Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death remains in its early stages, however no concerns have been identified at this time regarding any use of force by GMP officers."

Its director Amanda Rowe added: "We have been in contact with Mr Rocks’ family to update them on the progress of our investigation and have been informed of the latest development. Our thoughts remain with all family and friends and anyone affected by his death.

"While we’ve notified a number of officers they are under investigation, this does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will automatically follow. At the end of our investigation, we will determine whether any individuals should face disciplinary proceedings.

“It’s important that we continue to carry out an independent and thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“The family have asked for privacy and to not be approached by reporters at this difficult time. Please may I ask for their wishes to be respected."

Ellis’s funeral will be held at Pemberton St John’s CE Church on Friday August 29 at 11am.

He will be borne to the church in a horse-drawn carriage from the Kitt Green Tavern on City Road where the cortege will assemble at 10.30pm.

The service will be followed by a family-only committal at Wigan Crematorium.

St Thomas's club in Marsh Green will be open after the church service for everyone who would like to come along and share stories about Ellis.