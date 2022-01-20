Essential items stolen from fire station as crew rushes to emergency incident

It is thought someone managed to get inside Atherton fire station, on Gloucester Street, before the doors closed, as the fire engine was leaving.

Vital items were taken, including a red kit bag, yellow helmet and a fleece.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Wednesday.

Items were stolen from Atherton fire station. Pic: Google Street View

Atherton independent councillor Stuart Gerrard said on Facebook: "Just what goes through these cretins' minds. Their actions are despicable and need catching. If you live near here and have any CCTV footage, please let the fire station know.

"If you are the culprit or even know who they are, do the right thing and return it."

Both Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for further information.