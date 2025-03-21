The tenant of a Wigan home who flouted a court closure order EIGHT times has been evicted and the property sealed up.

Police posted a picture on social media of the address at 2 Linney Square in Scholes being permanently closed to its former resident.

The address had been the subject of an order because it had been the focus of numerous neighbour complaints about alleged criminal activity and anti-social behaviour.

But the occupant didn’t get the message.

No way back: the home in Linney Square being sealed up after its nuisance tenant was evicted

The post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP read: “This morning (March 21) the Scholes Neighbourhood team and Wigan Councils anti-social behaviour officers attended court and terminated the partial closure order that had been in place for 2 Linney Square, Scholes since October 2024.

"The partial order allowed only the occupant to be inside the premises for the last several months.

"We came away with a FULL closure order instead after the partial closure had been breached eight times and continued ASB meaning the occupant has now been removed from the property and the address screened up.

"The occupant is being further supported by other services to address their now homelessness.

"We would like to thank those residents for their patience whilst we gathered the necessary evidence to justify the order.”