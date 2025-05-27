Residents have accused Wigan Council of not doing enough to prevent an HMO for ex-convicts with drug problems to be established in their neighbourhood.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the local authority insists that it is only able to make observations on a very limited number of areas and that the decision powers lie elsewhere.

Last month Wigan Today reported that householders on Beech Hall Street, Gidlow, had been taken completely by surprise by the revelation that modifications to an end terrace property were in preparation for the arrival of newly-released offenders, saying there had been no consultation nor even notification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the family next door, who were in the process of moving, said the news immediately wiped £20k off their home’s price.

The home in Beech Hall Street, Gidlow, has continued to undergo modifications for it to become an HMO but no-one has yet moved in. The property has also been vandalised with graffiti

A petition opposing the development attracted more than 850 signatures, but for the protesters options are limited, as the House in Multiple Occupation will only have three residents and so planning permission is not required.

While being told that people would be moving in within days, the property remains unoccupied. Sadly, it has since been vandalised with graffiti.

Neighbours have not given up hope that some kind of reversal might take place and have produced the results of a Freedom of Information request submitted to Wigan Council asking for communications about the HMO between the authority and social justice charity Nacro which would run the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say they show that no council meetings were held, no community consultations, no risk assessments carried out and that the issue was dealt with by one council officer who responded to inquiries from both Nacro and HM Prison and Probation Service with a simple message saying "no significant comments or issues."

Kate Lawson, who lives next door to the HMO and whose property price has plummeted, said: “Surely they could have done more than this?

“The most vexing things are the lack of communication, consultation and transparency.

"The long letter we have received from the council was pretty much dismissive of our concerns and is heavy on procedures rather than the social, financial and safety aspects of the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been swamped with inquiries by property developers who want to turn us into an HMO at a cut price too now that they know what is next door. That speaks volumes about the impact this will have on the street.”

But a Wigan Council spokesperson said: “Although the council, police and probation services are all informed about potential locations and given an opportunity to provide comment on the suitability of a property proposed for this scheme, only a limited scope of matters is ultimately taken into consideration.

“For local authorities, these include the immediate proximity of any other existing accommodation to house children, young people or vulnerable adults; the presence of other similar accommodation in the immediate vicinity; and other reported issues within the community that would potentially make the proposal unsuitable.

“In this instance, within this framework, there was no basis for the council to raise an objection. Even in cases where an objection is raised by a local authority or other agency, the final decision on the suitability of a property for the scheme rests with the commissioner and service provider.”

The council also issued the following information:

Local authorities, along with other agencies, are given a timeframe of five working days to provide any comments regarding the suitability of a property.

There are systems in place and key contacts across the council that enable timely checks to be undertaken on the nature of provision in local areas and whether there have been any reported issues within the immediate vicinity.

These cover a wide range of areas across the council service provision and enable a response to be provided within the timescale. Any significant concerns that arise are then noted in the response. The protocol outlines that the response is then submitted via an agreed single point of contact.

Council officers do not "approve” a property for use. The council response is to provide information to support due diligence checks undertaken by the Ministry of Justice/HM Prison and Probation Service and Nacro who make the decision on the suitability of a property.