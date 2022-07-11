Expansion plan for Hindley Prison set to get green light as number of inmates expected to hit "unprecedented levels"

The proposals for HMP Hindley would see accommodation built for a further 494 prisoners, increasing the current capacity from 640.

It is hoped the expansion would help boost rehabilitation and reduce reoffending, and provide improved security and additional training facilities to help offenders find employment upon release.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hindley Prison

Wigan Council advised the applicant before proposals were submitted that the scheme would create inappropriate development in a green belt area and very special circumstances would need to be demonstrated.

A report now suggests the extent of harm is significantly limited by the existing prison site, fence line and buildings, the retention of trees and landscaping and incorporation of new landscaping.

Two new car parks are due to be built with 494 parking spaces for prison staff and visitors.

“The prison population is currently forecast to increase over the next 10 years, reaching unprecedented levels by the end of the decade,” a planning statement said.

“The MoJ and its executive agency HMPPS are embarking on the most ambitious programme of prison expansion in over a century, delivering 20,000 additional prison places through a portfolio of programmes and projects representing an investment of £3.8 billion.

“These new places will be delivered through a programme that offers the taxpayer value for money and will also support suppliers and builders across the country. As part of this programme a need has been identified to provide additional accommodation at category C prisons.

“HMP Hindley was identified as a prison which required additional accommodation. This planning application would provide an additional up to 494 bed spaces (for up to 494 prisoners) at HMP Hindley.”

It is expected the planning committee, upon making its decision at Wigan Town Hall tomorrow, would request £100,000 from the applicant towards playing pitch improvement works in the borough and a £2,500 contribution towards monitoring the travel plan for the development.

The plans have been recommended for approval.