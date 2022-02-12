Extra police on the streets in bid to reduce knife crime
Extra officers will be on patrol this weekend as police aim to stamp out knife crime.
After three fatal stabbings in Greater Manchester on three consecutive weekends, as well as other recent incidents of violent crime, Greater Manchester Police has stepped up Operation Sycamore, which is dedicated to fighting, preventing and reducing knife crime.
Gold Commander Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said: "Keeping people safe is a top priority, especially given the recent incidents which have been a tragic reminder of the threat, harm and risk that knives and other weapons pose.
"This weekend, members of the public can expect to see extra uniformed officers in communities across Greater Manchester, which have been identified as hot-spots. These officers will focus on engaging with young people, challenging and responding to anti-social behaviour/crime and exercising their stop and search powers if and when necessary.
"I would like to use this opportunity to remind people about our Forever Amnesty bins which are located at 13 police stations across Greater Manchester. Knives can be put in these bins with no questions asked. If you carry a weapon, my plea is that you surrender it this weekend. If you know or suspect someone else does, that you report it immediately."
Anyone with information can contact police via gmp.police.uk or 101. In an emergency, always dial 999. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
