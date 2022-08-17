Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Westwood Way, Wigan at around 10pm on Sunday in response to a large number of vehicles gathering and driving dangerously on the road.

This has been a regular problem recently and now police are clamping down.

Police generic.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said; “Extra patrols are now being allocated to that area at key times and robust action will be taken against those breaking the law.

“On Saturday, August 13, a vehicle was seized under section 59 of the Police Reform Act and others were reported for road traffic offences.

“New CCTV is now in place and any vehicles that are seen driving in a dangerous or anti-social manner will be reported.

“Their details will also be passed on to their respective Insurance companies.