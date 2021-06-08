Eyesore borough anti-social behaviour hotspot blitzed

Action has been taken to clear untidy land and an anti-social behaviour hotspot in a borough town following complaints from the community.

The area around Oxford Road and Devonshire Road in Atherton has become an eyesore and attracted fly-tipping.

After pressure from fed-up residents, Wigan Council has removed the remains of a caravan and other fly-tipped material at the authority-owned land.

The remains of the arson-hit caravan

The caravan had been dumped and torched on the spot, which has attracted anti-social behaviour.

It has seen residents experience numerous problems with fly-tipping and abandoned vehicles being burnt out on the stretch.

They have called for something to be done about the issues, and have been especially critical of the lack of police action to clamp down on the offenders.

But now long overdue action is being taken, with a temporary barrier set to be erected on a small parcel of the land that is not council-owned to try and stop the thugs from entering.

Eyesore land off Devonshire Road

Coun Stuart Gerrard, of Atherton, welcomed the development.

He said: “The council have now acknowledged that they do in fact own this bit of land and is not unadopted as they previously claimed when we have tried to have a restriction put in place in the past.

“With the help of residents we have managed to put pressure on the council to get the caravan and other fly-tipped material removed and a temporary barrier put in place.

“There’s a small parcel of land that isn’t council-owned and once permission is granted a barrier will be put in place at the front of the ginnel to prevent repeat instances.”

Going forward, Coun Gerrard said the area that has now been identified will be cleared and councillors will be working with residents to make the area into a safe place for children to relax and play.

He added: “The work that has been done by residents on the other side of this bit of land is a credit to them, and hopefully once this bit is cleared properly it will be a good accompaniment.”

Wigan Council were unavailable for comment when approached by Wigan Today.