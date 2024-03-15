Eyesore: Wigan home owner fined for not clearing up mess
A landowner who failed to obey an order to clear up litter has been hit with a court fine.
Ryan Holgate, of Henry Park Street, Ince, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit to flouting a notice to tidy away an eyesore mess outside his home within 28 days of receiving the document.
He was fined and must also pay court costs and a victim services surcharge, putting his total bill at £451.