Thug who attacked Wigan burglary victim is jailed
A Wigan man who committed a violent burglary has been jailed for five years and four months.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 1:48 pm
Matthew Fillingham, 26, of Battersby Street, Ince, had stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with entering a home as a trespasser and trying to steal items during which time Stephen Crehan was subjected to violence.
A trial was due to begin this month but before then Fillingham changed his plea to admit to the aggravated burglary.
