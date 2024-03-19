Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Cathleen Shaw, 38, of Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to the harassment without violence of Lindsey Telford between March 6 and April 11 2023 and making a false statement to give rise to concerns for people or property's safety between March 6 and 13 that same year.