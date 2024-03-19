False statement charge: Wigan woman accused of wasting police time and harassment
A Wigan woman has denied charges of harassment and wasting police time.
Cathleen Shaw, 38, of Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to the harassment without violence of Lindsey Telford between March 6 and April 11 2023 and making a false statement to give rise to concerns for people or property's safety between March 6 and 13 that same year.
She was released on conditional bail until a trial is held at the same court on January 13.