Family pays tribute as murder probe continues after man's death in Wigan borough
Detectives are continuing to investigate the death of 27-year-old Jack O’Brien, who was fatally injured on Siddow Common, Leigh, on Tuesday evening.
In a statement released via the police, his family said: “Where do we start? As a family we’re absolutely devastated somebody has brutally taken our only son, brother, uncle and grandson.
“No mother should ever have to bury a child. We have been left with a massive hole in our hearts which will never heal.
“As a family we will cherish every memory, good and the bad. His memory will live through us all, forever our Jack and forever 27.”
Emergency services rushed to Siddow Common at 6.50pm on Tuesday and Jack was taken to hospital for treatment, but he could not be saved.
Two men, aged 55 and 53, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, and two men, aged 53 and 45, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Detectives are still appealing for anyone with information about what happened to come forward and say no piece of information is too small, as it could lead to the answers they need for Jack’s family.
Anyone with information, or CCTV, dashcam or phone footage, is asked to call police on 101 or 0161 856 1995, quoting log 2989 of December 3.
Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.