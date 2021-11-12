Family says 'justice is finally served' as driver is jailed for death of Wigan man riding mobility scooter

Michael Smith was riding his mobility scooter when he was hit by a car on Poolstock Lane in Wigan on February 28, 2019, causing fatal injuries.

The man driving that car - 21-year-old Hanzah Yusuf, of Park Lane, Abram - has now been jailed for four years after admitting he caused death by dangerous driving.

His brother Noormohammed Yusuf, 31, of the same address, was given a community order for dangerous driving in relation to the same incident.

Michael Smith with his mum, who died in July

Mr Smith’s family expressed their heartbreak in a statement read to the court as the pair were sentenced at Manchester Crown Court.

The 53-year-old was one of six children and originally from Portsmouth, before moving to Wigan.

His sister Lorraine Braiden said: “Michael’s passing not only affected our family, but also his friends across the country. He would constantly be in touch with us all by phone or visiting. Michael would always ring our mum at least twice a day. He was our caring, friendly giant with a huge heart of gold and would try to help anyone.”

She said their mother’s health had deteriorated since Mr Smith’s death and she died in July, before the court case was finished.

She added: “Not only did we lose our brother, but we have now lost our mum too, which is heartbreaking. Our mum would probably still be with us today if Michael was still here.”

The sentencing of the Yusuf brothers finally brought the case to an end, more than two-and-a-half years since Mr Smith’s death.

His brother Malcolm Lowry said: “Today has been a long time coming. We miss our gentle giant Michael so much, his laughter, sense of humour and most of all his chats on the phone. It was so lovely to hear some of the fond memories from his friends and we will treasure forever.

“We would like to thank whoever tried to save Michael and everyone that has been involved with the investigation. Justice is finally served today and we can all try and start to move on.

“Hopefully our mum is looking down on today too. Our mum sadly died before we got justice.”