Family's tribute to Leigh window cleaner and grandad following assault death tragedy

Window cleaner Paul Ologbose was injured during an altercation outside the Kensington Tavern in Higher Folds shortly before 2am on Sunday January 23 .

Taken to hospital the 57-year-old died as a result of his injuries later that day.

A 43-year-old man - Paul Brierley from Hendton Street in Leigh - has been charged with manslaughter.

Paul Ologbose

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, his family said: "Our beautiful dad, Paul, passed away surrounded by his four children, brother and family on the January 23.

"He was taken from us too soon, and in the worst way possible, which as a family we will never get our heads around.

"Our dad was a family man who loved all his children and grandchildren very much, and made a big impact on so many people's lives.

"Everybody loved him for who he was, a loving caring person who would help anyone in need.

Paul Ologbose was a father of four and grandfather of two

"Our dad was the go to person for anything to do with engines, he could fix anything!

"He loved his job, with window cleaning meaning everything to him.

"Our dad had his business for 31 years and loved every single day of it.

"He would make time for all his customers, even if it was because he had seen a car he liked in their garden, or to ask for a brew with three sugars.

"Our dad was one in a million.

"We hope you are dancing away to your Bob Marley music and wearing your Bob Marley Hat which you never took off. Your two grandchildren love you so much.

"Rest easy Dad and Grandad Bushy, we all love and miss you so much."

The day after the incident, sometime between 5pm and 11pm (Monday January 24) Paul's home on Kenilworth Drive in Leigh, was broken into by unknown offenders, who searched the property before fleeing the scene.

Officers investigating are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything, or have CCTV or doorbell footage of the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wigan and Leigh CID on 01618567094, quoting log 130 of the 25th January 2022.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.