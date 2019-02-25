Fatal stabbing: Wigan man charged with murder

A Wigan man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in the stomach.



Stephen John Brocklehurst, of Billinge Road in Pemberton, has been charged with murder and appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court today (Monday).

Police at the scene in Platt Street

The 48-year-old has been charged following the death of a man in Leigh, on Saturday February 23.

Police were called to an address in Platt Street at around 11.45pm after paramedics reports a man had been stabbed.

On arrival, they discovered an unresponsive man in his 30s who had suffered a stab wound to his stomach.

Despite the best efforts of emergency service workers, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been named in court listings as Philip Rooney.

A murder investigation was launched and three people – two men aged 48 and 44 – as well as a 22-year-old woman were all arrested on suspicion of murder.

The woman and the younger man were later released with no further action.