Stuart and Ryan Whittle were at the Potters’ Bar on Church Street in Standish on Saturday May 28 when the attack took place first inside and then in the car park at the rear.

Mr Whittle lost several teeth while his 18-year-old son suffered head injuries which needed stitches at A&E after they were kicked, punched and stamped on.

The pair were taken to Wigan Infirmary by police who had arrived at the scene just as the assailants fled.

Potters Bar on Church Street, Standish.

Mr Whittle’s wife Nayshia took to social media to appeal for witnesses to the attack to come forward and branded the attackers “cowards.”

She also published a video of the onslaught as it neared its conclusion.

She said it took place while the European Champions League Final was being shown on television.

The attack began in the bar area and then spilled out into the car park. Mrs Whittle said that the whole thing had flared up just over a spilt drink.

She wrote: “Anyone who’s been in Potters Bar Standish and seen my husband and son beaten by 20-plus men please contact the police.

"These men just jumped my 18-year-old. I am currently at A&E. They were brought here by police.

"The men just ran off – cowards!

"Stuart is minus about eight teeth and Ryan has head injuries that need suturing and assessing.

“Without names there’s no charge or justice for what they've done. I know people just generally ‘keep quiet’ and ‘don't want to cause trouble by naming and shaming’.

“But ask yourself how would you feel as a mother, father, sister, brother seeing your own beaten like this to around 20-1.

"It’s a disgrace. We’re waiting on emergeny treatment at the moment. There were too many people there for no-one to know anything. Name and shame them to prevent them doing this again!”

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called to a report of fighting shortly before 10.10pm on Saturday May 28 at Potters Bar on Church Street, Standish.

“A group of people began to disperse on officers’ arrival and we took the injured parties to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.”