Police searching for a Wigan borough teenager missing for over a week say they are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler, 16, was last seen in Devonshire Road, Atherton, at around 11.30am on Tuesday July 15.

A picture of him has been issued on social media, describing him simply as a “white male.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about him and want to make sure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 2285 of July 22.