Fears grow for missing Atherton teen
Police searching for a Wigan borough teenager missing for over a week say they are increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Tyler, 16, was last seen in Devonshire Road, Atherton, at around 11.30am on Tuesday July 15.
A picture of him has been issued on social media, describing him simply as a “white male.”
A police spokesperson said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about him and want to make sure he is safe and well.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 2285 of July 22.