Fewer assaults at Hindley prison – as workers' union warns situation in England "totally out of control"

Fewer assaults took place at Hindley prison, new figures show.

But across England, prison safety has hit a crisis point, with a workers' union warning the increase of violence is "totally out of control".

Ministry of Justice figures show 269 assaults were recorded at Hindley prison the year to September – down from 308 the year before.

This included 206 prisoner-on-prisoner assaults and 70 assaults on staff.

The rate of assaults in prisons across England increased

The same incident can be classified as a prisoner-on-prisoner assault and an assault on staff.

The fall led to a decrease in the rate of assaults, from 521 per 1,000 prisoners in September 2023 to 453 last September.

Meanwhile, the rate of all assaults in prisons across England increased by 14 per cent last year, while the rate of serious assaults rose by 13 per cent.

The latter was partly driven by a 22 per cent increase in the rate of serious assaults on staff, with nearly 1,000 incidents recorded.

No serious assaults on staff took place in Hindley.

A serious assault is a violent incident that causes serious physical or psychological harm. It includes concussions, fractures, stabbings and sexual assault.

Steve Gillan, general secretary of the Prison Officers Association, said the figures "speak for themselves" and warned the increase in the number of incidents is "totally out of control".

He said the rise results from staff shortages, "with high percentages of staff leaving the job due to the increase in violence and unsafe staffing levels".

He added: "Austerity measures are to blame with vicious budget cuts to a vital service that can only be described as financial vandalism.

"POA members have a difficult job to do on behalf of society and we need the tools to do that job safely."

Mr Gillan called on the Government to focus on retaining existing prison staff by improving pay and working conditions, and to "safely" reduce the number of prisoners while increasing the prison workforce.

The rate of self-harm in prisons across England is also on the rise, increasing by 11 per cent in the year to September.

The 573 incidents was the highest figure over the last five years in Hindley prison – up from 471 in the previous year.

Ellen Green, deputy CEO at the Prison Advice and Care Trust, said: "It’s a crisis that results from political decisions stretching back decades.

"Prisons have endured years of funding cuts whilst locking up more and more people for longer and longer.

"It’s extremely difficult for hard-working prison staff to create places of rehabilitation when self-harm and violence are at such high levels."

She said the Government has started taking "much-needed steps" to address prison overcrowding, but called for sustained investment to tackle the lack of safety in jail and ensure prisoners are "offered an opportunity to make a fresh start when they leave."

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "These shocking statistics clearly illustrate the prisons crisis this Government inherited last summer.

"There are far too many attacks on our hard-working staff and deeply concerning levels of self-harm.

"We’ve already taken difficult but necessary immediate action to stop our prisons from collapsing."

They added the Government has "already taken difficult but necessary immediate action" to tackle the issue, and is implementing measures to increase prison capacity and limit reoffending and crime.