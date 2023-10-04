News you can trust since 1853
Financial penalty for Wigan man who kept thousands of pounds in wrongly awarded benefits

A man who kept almost £7,000 in benefit payments to which he wasn't entitled has been fined.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Zachary Sutton, 31, of Oakhead in Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to five charges of wrongfully retaining credit between 2018 and 2021 and failing to take reasonable steps to ensure that it was repaid.

He was fined and must also pay court costs and a victim services surcharge which total £1,275.