Fine for Wigan dad whose son failed to attend school regularly
A Wigan man has been fined for not ensuring his son regularly attended school.
David Holden, 46, of Greenwood Avenue, Worsley Hall, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to failing to prevent the boy's truancy from Dean Trust Wigan during the autumn term of 2022.
His fine, plus court costs and a payment to victim services, come to £144.