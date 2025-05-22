Fire safety breaches close Wigan town centre store

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd May 2025, 07:42 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 07:42 BST
A Wigan town centre shop has been shut, at least temporarily, after being found to be breaching fire regulations.

And operators of the International Food Store on Mesnes Street have also been reported for allegedly running an illegal HMO there after yesterday’s (May 21) raid.

Most Popular

A Wigan and Leigh Police social media post read: “Neighbourhood officers for Wigan town centre conducted and intelligence-led operation in conjunction with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and made an unannounced visit to the International Food Store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"GMFRS found a number violations including no working fire panel, amongst the most serious. In addition rooms above the property were being rented out as bedsits contrary to the planning which stipulated it was for commercial use only, making this an unregistered HMO.

The International Food Store on Wigan's Mesnes Street which has been served with a prohibition order by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, effectively closing itplaceholder image
The International Food Store on Wigan's Mesnes Street which has been served with a prohibition order by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, effectively closing it

"A number of individuals have been referred to housing services as the property has been subjected to a prohibition notice issued by GMFRS, effectively closing the business and this unregistered HMO down immediately until fire regulations can be satisfied.

“None of the residents had committed any offences and immigration checks were conducted with all having correct visas and documentation.

“GMFRS are further investigating and prosecutions are likely to follow.”

Current UK fire alarm regulations state that all businesses must have an “appropriate fire detection system.”

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice