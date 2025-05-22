Fire safety breaches close Wigan town centre store
And operators of the International Food Store on Mesnes Street have also been reported for allegedly running an illegal HMO there after yesterday’s (May 21) raid.
A Wigan and Leigh Police social media post read: “Neighbourhood officers for Wigan town centre conducted and intelligence-led operation in conjunction with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and made an unannounced visit to the International Food Store.
"GMFRS found a number violations including no working fire panel, amongst the most serious. In addition rooms above the property were being rented out as bedsits contrary to the planning which stipulated it was for commercial use only, making this an unregistered HMO.
"A number of individuals have been referred to housing services as the property has been subjected to a prohibition notice issued by GMFRS, effectively closing the business and this unregistered HMO down immediately until fire regulations can be satisfied.