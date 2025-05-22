A Wigan town centre shop has been shut, at least temporarily, after being found to be breaching fire regulations.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And operators of the International Food Store on Mesnes Street have also been reported for allegedly running an illegal HMO there after yesterday’s (May 21) raid.

A Wigan and Leigh Police social media post read: “Neighbourhood officers for Wigan town centre conducted and intelligence-led operation in conjunction with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and made an unannounced visit to the International Food Store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"GMFRS found a number violations including no working fire panel, amongst the most serious. In addition rooms above the property were being rented out as bedsits contrary to the planning which stipulated it was for commercial use only, making this an unregistered HMO.

The International Food Store on Wigan's Mesnes Street which has been served with a prohibition order by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, effectively closing it

"A number of individuals have been referred to housing services as the property has been subjected to a prohibition notice issued by GMFRS, effectively closing the business and this unregistered HMO down immediately until fire regulations can be satisfied.

“None of the residents had committed any offences and immigration checks were conducted with all having correct visas and documentation.

“GMFRS are further investigating and prosecutions are likely to follow.”

Current UK fire alarm regulations state that all businesses must have an “appropriate fire detection system.”